Join the Jet Set for Air Canary and Soar Into 2011

Canary Hotel to host a first-class New Year’s Eve party; tickets on sale now

By Jennifer Guess | December 13, 2010 | 5:14 p.m.

Attention New Year’s Eve party jet setters! The captain has turned off the “fasten seat belt” sign, and you are now free to move about the hottest New Year’s Eve party in town! Destination? The Canary Hotel’s Air Canary party from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Don’t miss Air Canary, the first-class way to ring in the new year.

Canary Hotel is taking this party to the next level this year, with several deluxe “travel” accommodations for guests to choose from, including Business Class and First Class tickets for Air Canary. Business Class tickets include access to the “Captain’s Lounge” in the lower-level ballrooms, where special guest DJ will be spinning and bottle service is available. First Class tickets include an all-access pass which, in addition to the Captain’s Lounge, includes entry to the “VIP Flight Deck” on the rooftop where guests can party under the friendly skies with DJ Sparx, enjoy an in-flight movie, “window seat” step-and-repeat photo ops and more.

All tickets include in-flight hors d’oeuvres, a dessert buffet offering sweet treats and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Dress to impress your fellow guest travelers, celebrate the new year in style, and take advantage of Santa Barbara’s one-and-only rooftop soiree.

Tickets are $40 for Business Class (does not include access to rooftop), or $99 in advance or $115 at the door for First Class. Click here to purchase tickets online or call 877.548.3232, and begin your countdown to 2011!

Coast also will offer a decadent New Year’s Eve menu with early seating from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ($65) and late seating at 9 p.m. ($85); reservations are recommended. Begin the celebration with a three-course dinner, including favorites such as Fois Gras, Herb-Crusted Lobster and Rack of Lamb, and top it off with Warm Chocolate Lava Cake and a complimentary champagne toast. Plus, enjoy live music by Ulysses New Orleans-style jazz band!

The Canary Hotel is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, call toll-free 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300, or click here.

