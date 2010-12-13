Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:03 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

New Program Aims to Give Schools ‘Axxess’ to Needed Funds

Schools will receive a portion of the proceeds from Santa Barbara Axxess' Daily Deals, one-time special offers from merchants

By Jessica Rea | December 13, 2010 | 9:49 p.m.

More than 80 local schools and nonprofits have participated in the Axxess Fundraising Program, recently raising nearly $100,000 that has been used to buy new computers, send students to science camp, provide more sports and band equipment, allow teachers to purchase new materials, and has even saved jobs and programs from being eliminated.

“The money that we’ve earned through the sale of the Axxess Books has allowed us to purchase computers, LCD projectors and document cameras for our classrooms, which enable the teachers to provide a quality education for our students,” said Lito Garcia, assistant principal at La Colina Junior High School.

Santa Barbara Axxess, also known as The Axxess Card, is committed to helping local schools, families and businesses by offering discounts to more than 300 restaurants, shops, golf courses, theme parks, home services, etc. Proceeds from the Axxess Card sales go directly to schools.

And now they are raising the bar by introducing Axxess Daily Deals, which will provide special one-time offers at a savings of 50 percent or more at featured merchants. Users can select, purchase and print the offers right from their personal computer.

“The Axxess Daily Deals is simple to use, and we’ll be donating a percentage of sales to the schools all year-round,” said Jessica Rea, fundraising manager at Axxess. “Mainly we’ll be offering $50 restaurant certificates for $25, but we’ll also have other categories such as golf, retail and spas.”

The first Daily Deal will launch this Wednesday, Dec. 15 at www.AxxessDailyDeals.com. Community members can also sign up to be instantly notified via e-mail when new deals are available.

— Jessica Rea is the fundraising manager for Santa Barbara Axxess.

