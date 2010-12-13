Paul Mann: Swan Song for The Black Crowes?

Band jams the night away at The Arlington in one of their final pre-hiatus performances

The Black Crowes seem to be an anomaly in the history of rock music. Debuting in 1990, at the end of the 1980s electronic music revolution, the band appeared to have more in common with the Rolling Stones than grunge rock bands of the 90s.

The band seemed like the heir apparent to the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band, playing gospel, blues and honky-tonk-drenched jams. Their masterful improvisational style resulted in stunning live shows, long before the resurgence of most modern jam bands.

But at their marathon concert last Tuesday at The Arlington Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara, the band proved they could rival any jam band from Phish to Further with their innovative approach, to what is essentially classic rock music.

The band is nearing the end of a long tour of small theater venues, inspired by their release last summer of the double CD Croweology. The recording features mostly acoustic remixes of the band’s greatest hits.

Tuesday’s concert featured two full sets by the band. The first set included many of the acoustic versions of songs on the album. But as the set progressed and the band began experimenting with jam versions of different songs — from a Bob Dylan cover to some of their more obscure material — the acoustic set turned quite electric.

By the end of the set, keyboardist Rob Clores was playing an array of instruments, from classic Hammond organ to modern electronic keys. Bass player Sven Pipien and drummer Steve Gorman were laying down intense rhythms. Meanwhile, guitarists Paul Stacey and Rich Robinson were trading licks.

At one point, the music evolved to almost a jazz-like jam. The guitarists traded licks, with Stacey channeling a George Benson jazz guitar sound and Robinson channeling a Joe Satriani fusion-like jazz rock sound. Mercurial front man Chris Robinson led the band like a crazed symphony conductor, while belting out his trademark lyrics and jamming on harmonica.

By the time the band began their second “electric” set, they were already in full rock-and-roll form. Aided by a pair of backup singers and a percussionist, the band broke into a rock extravaganza, playing another 90 minutes of intense jams.

During a solo, Gorman created a John Bonham moment, with a house-shaking rhythm on drums. The band weaved a masterful web of jam versions of hit songs and others that they rarely perform.

Finally, three hours after they started, the band played their last encore, “Mellow Down Easy.” The 10-minute version of the Willie Dixon classic, was a magical ending to their “Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys” concert.

The three-hour, 10-minute show may have been one of the band’s best in their 20 years of touring history. After a seven-night finale at The Fillmore in San Francisco, the band plans to call it quits for an extended hiatus. This may have been a great swan song for the band, but hopefully we will hear from these immensely talented musicians again soon.

Set List

Acoustic Set:

Jealous Again

Hotel Illness

Sister Luck

What is Home

Ballad In Urgency

Wiser Time

Tonight I’ll Be Staying here With You (Bob Dylan)

Little Lizzie Mae

Goodbye Daughters of the Revolution

She Talks To Angels

My Morning Song

Electric Set:

Good Morning Captain

High Head Blues

Dirty Hair Halo

How Much For Your Wings?

Bring On,Bring On

Downtown Money Waster

Thorn In My Pride

Shine Along

Soul Singing

Remedy

Encore:

Share the Ride

Mellow Down Easy (Willie Dixon)

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.