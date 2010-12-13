Probation Department to Hold Parent Information Forum

Among the topics will be the juvenile justice system, teen drug trends, bullying and underage drinking

The Juvenile Division of the Santa Barbara County Probation Department invites the community to a Parent Information Forum from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Little Theater of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, 2975 E. Highway 246.

Representatives from the Probation Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and People Helping People will be available to answer questions and address any concerns from the community.

Spanish translators also will be available.

Representatives will be on hand to address the juvenile justice system, Santa Maria Juvenile Hall/Santa Barbara Booking Station, Los Prietos Boys Camp/Academy, teenage drug trends and bullying, social host ordinance and underage drinking.

Some of the information presented will contain mature content. For more information, contact James Steels at 805.934.6267 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Heather Bennett is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.