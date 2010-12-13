Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:01 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Clubs, Direct Relief Step Up for Southern Sudan

Team effort provides funding for equipment to aid pregnant women and ailing infants

By Betsy Munroe | December 13, 2010 | 9:58 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, the Rotary Club of Juba in Southern Sudan and Direct Relief International combined forces, talent and resources to come to the aid of Southern Sudan, an area badly affected by a long civil war that has now ended.

This area of Africa has the highest infant mortality rate in the world and only 36 doctors, 268 clinical officers and 699 nurses to serve Southern Sudan’s population of more than 10 million.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise and the Juba Rotary Club submitted a matching grant application and presented Direct Relief with a check for $10,100 to put toward an ultrasound machine and two oxygen concentrators for the Maridi County Hospital in Maridi, Southern Sudan.

The equipment will allow physicians to provide critical diagnostic care to pregnant women as well as oxygen to help treat infants with severe respiratory infections.

Direct Relief has been working in this area of Africa since 2007, assisting with training of clinical officers. The project will be overseen by the Juba Rotary Club and is estimated to be completed by early 2011.

Direct Relief is a California-based nonprofit organization focused on improving quality of life by bringing critically needed medicines and supplies to local health-care providers worldwide.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

