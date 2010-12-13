Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:07 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Team Rescues Stranded Rock Climbers

The Santa Barbara-area men became stuck in the Seven Falls area in upper Mission Canyon

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 13, 2010 | 8:04 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team rescued two rock climbers this weekend who became stranded on a rock face.

The Santa Barbara-area men, in their mid-20s, were in the Seven Falls area in upper Mission Canyon about 11 a.m. Sunday when they became stranded about 150 feet up from the pools.

One of the climbers, while holding onto the cliff face, used his cell phone to call 9-1-1 after the men were unable to move farther up and couldn’t retrace their climbing moves back down, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Members of the Mountain Rescue SAR team climbed above the stranded men to set up technical rope anchors and systems.

Sugars said that to access the first of the two men, an SAR member performed a lead climb and attached a climbing harness, and the two were then lowered down. A second SAR member was lowered to the other stranded climber, where he also was secured into a climbing harness and lowered about 150 down to the creek bed.

The climbers, neither of whom was injured, were then escorted about 2 p.m. by emergency personnel to the Tunnel Trailhead.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 