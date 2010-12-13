Sheriff’s Team Rescues Stranded Rock Climbers

The Santa Barbara-area men became stuck in the Seven Falls area in upper Mission Canyon

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team rescued two rock climbers this weekend who became stranded on a rock face.

The Santa Barbara-area men, in their mid-20s, were in the Seven Falls area in upper Mission Canyon about 11 a.m. Sunday when they became stranded about 150 feet up from the pools.

One of the climbers, while holding onto the cliff face, used his cell phone to call 9-1-1 after the men were unable to move farther up and couldn’t retrace their climbing moves back down, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Members of the Mountain Rescue SAR team climbed above the stranded men to set up technical rope anchors and systems.

Sugars said that to access the first of the two men, an SAR member performed a lead climb and attached a climbing harness, and the two were then lowered down. A second SAR member was lowered to the other stranded climber, where he also was secured into a climbing harness and lowered about 150 down to the creek bed.

The climbers, neither of whom was injured, were then escorted about 2 p.m. by emergency personnel to the Tunnel Trailhead.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.