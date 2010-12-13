Woman Reported Missing Returns to Care Home

Police say she has a history of mental illness and has left before

Santa Barbara police said Monday that a young woman reported missing last week has returned and is safe.

Lt. Paul McCaffrey said Ashley Clary has a history of mental illness and has been missing before, sometimes being found towns away from Santa Barbara.

This time, she went back on her own to a residential care home.

She had been missing since Dec. 6, according to fliers posted and e-mailed around town.

McCaffrey said it was determined nothing bad had happened to her, though it remains unclear what she had been doing until she returned Saturday.

