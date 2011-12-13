Carpinteria High Senior Karina Jougla Wins Constitutional Law Essay Contest

Karina Jougla, a senior at Carpinteria High School, has won the James Otis Essay Contest sponsored by the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Students from nine high schools in the Tri-Counties area attended the James Otis Lecture at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on Constitution Day, Sept. 17.

The program was sponsored by California Coast Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates to celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

After lectures by retired California Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno and UCLA law professor Cheryl Harris, the students were invited to participate in an essay contest on the topic, “Cyberbullying and the First Amendment.”

The essays were reviewed and evaluated by a team of high school teachers and ABOTA lawyers, who have recently selected the top three essays.

Scholarship awards totaling $5,000 have been awarded by ABOTA to the three essay finalists: Jougla of Carpinteria High School, Sanjay Siddhanti of Newbury Park High School and Rebekah Solomon of Thousand Oaks High School.

The James Otis Lectures, with essay contests, are presented by ABOTA on Constitution Day at various locations throughout the country. The purpose is to stimulate interest in United States constitutional history and the importance of the rule of law in democratic society.

The program derives its name from James Otis Jr., a young colonial lawyer who argued that the British writs of assistance violated the natural rights of colonists protected by the unwritten English constitution, which neither the king nor parliament had the authority to ignore.

About 150 local high school students attended the James Otis Lecture, which was the first to be presented on the California coast. The program will be presented each year as part of Constitution Day celebration.

For more information, call ABOTA California Coast Chapter President Brad Ginder at 805.963.6711.

— Brad Ginder is president of the California Coast Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.