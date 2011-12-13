Christopher Tucker Named Executive Director of Garden Court on De la Vina

He served as the first executive director of Garden Court from 1999 to 2004

Garden Court on De la Vina is pleased to announce Christopher Tucker as its new executive director.

Tucker was the first executive director of Garden Court from 1999 to 2004, and then served as executive director at Hundred Palms Tuscon Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, owned and operated by Parsons Group Inc.

Before returning to Santa Barbara, Tucker most recently worked in development at Bridgepoint Education, an innovator in higher education based in San Diego. During the crisis in Haiti, Tucker took a sabbatical to volunteer with Orphans International in Haiti.

Tucker received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB and a master’s degree in public health from Boston University and in education from Harvard Graduate School of Education. Tucker is a current Ph.D. candidate in clinical psychology, with a specialization in gerontological psychology.

Tucker served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines and served as an AmeriCorps fellow in Boston Public Senior Housing. He has participated as an exchange student to Romania with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which he has rejoined as a member since moving back to Santa Barbara.

Garden Court provides service-enhanced independent living for frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible. The community provides the freedom of independent living, while offering the peace of mind of community living and includes amenities such as transportation, dining and housekeeping services, and access to social services, among a variety of others. It is a public-private partnership through the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and the Parsons Group.

— Jessica Kwon is a publicist representing Garden Court on De la Vina.