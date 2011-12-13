Ensemble Theatre Co. Extends Run of ‘The Lion in Winter’

Three performances have been added to the sold-out production

Due to popular demand, the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that its sold-out production of The Lion in Winter will be extended through Dec. 24.

Called “supremely witty ... exciting and humorous” by the Santa Barbara Independent and “a joy to watch” by CASA Magazine, the play makes for a wonderful and unique holiday treat.

King Henry II has kept his Queen locked up. Now it’s Christmas, and she’s out and itching for power! The Lion in Winter is packed with humor, mind games and clever plot twists

Ensemble Theatre’s refreshing new production, directed by Jenny Sullivan, features Stephanie Zimbalist as Eleanor of Aquitaine, the character made famous in the 1968 film version by Katherine Hepburn.

Additional performances of The Lion in Winter will be held at 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23 with a special 2 p.m. matinee on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Tickets for these added performances are now on sale at the Ensemble box office at 805.965.5400, or click here to order online.

— James Breen is the public relations and marketing coordinator for the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara.