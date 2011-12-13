Farmers West Flowers Donates Edible Herbs for Casa Esperanza Garden

Carpinteria grower reaches out to help residents of the Santa Barbara homeless shelter

Farmers West Flowers & Bouquets recently donated edible herbs to the Santa Barbara-based Casa Esperanza Homeless Center community garden program.

Casa Esperanza started growing vegetables on two 10-by-16-foot plots of ground in a nearby Community Garden in Santa Barbara.

The inspiring program is a ray of hope for many less fortunate. While learning how to work the land, residents of the shelter will produce healthy, organic foods that they will find in many of their meals. It also instills an empowering sense of having accomplished something important and being self-sufficient and sustainable. Around Christmas, their production will bolster the food donated by many different organizations.

Farmers West, located in Carpinteria, is a grower/shipper of fresh cut flowers.

“As soon as we heard the call for herbs from Bob Grayson, Casa Esperanza’s director of development, we knew we could help.” said John Thomas, director of community outreach at Farmers West. “This program exemplifies the sort of organization that truly makes a difference in the community, and we are very excited to contribute.”

Farmers West wasted no time in contacting John “JB” Bowlin, the shelter’s volunteer coordinator to see how it could help.

— John Thomas is the director of community outreach for Farmers West Flowers & Bouquets.