Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Hold Annual Membership Meeting

Retiring and new board chairs and members will be honored at the Jan. 18 event

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual membership meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

The Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 2011 board chairman Steve Fedde, who completes his term, and induct Michael Rattray as the 2012 board chair, and thank retiring board members and welcome new ones.

The Ambassadors will be recognized, and the Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented. The Chairman’s Award will also be given. Don’t miss this fun opportunity to mingle with business and community leaders and celebrate the Chamber of Commerce’s accomplishments and endorse its plans and priorities for 2012.

Tickets to the event are $10 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. President’s Circle members receive two complimentary tickets, 110% Club members receive one complimentary ticket.

— Cortney Hebert represents the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.