3 Hurt in Highway 101 Crash Near Gaviota Tunnel

Driver hits an embankment, causing a boulder to fall on the vehicle

Three passengers were injured Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was called to the scene about 6:35 a.m. after the driver of a midsized sedan lost control and hit an embankment, causing a large boulder to fall and hit the car.

Two passengers in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries, and one suffered minor injuries. All three had to be extricated from the car by firefighters. Two of the passengers were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

County Fire was assisted by American Medical Response and the California Highway Patrol.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.