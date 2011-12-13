Letter to the Editor: Social Security Fund Smoke and Mirrors

When a U.S. company raids its employees’ retirement plan, it is illegal and the company is prosecuted. When Congress raids Social Security, nothing is done.

The Social Security Trust Fund is a fallacy design to fool the American people into thinking that the excess funds paid into the system are held in a secure account for future payout. In fact, the assets of the trust fund are held in special government bonds. What that means is that it has been loaned back to the government to pay for deficit spending.

Congress has been deceiving us for a long time. The grassroots organization GOOOH has made it possible for us to make the change we seek in our elected officials. Get involved!

C.C. Rice

Texas City, Texas