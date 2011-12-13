Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:27 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

First United Methodist Church’s Stages Living Nativity

Holy Night re-creation will be available for free viewing Dec. 21-23

By Suzanne McAdams for First United Methodist Church | December 13, 2011 | 8:11 p.m.

First United Methodist Church's Living Nativity re-creates the Holy Night.
For more than 20 years, the congregation of First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara has joined together to give a beautiful seasonal gift to the community by staging a re-creation of the Holy Night for three nights just before Christmas.

Under a redwood tree and adjacent to the church, a grassy area is transformed into a humble wooden stable, complete with a serene Mary, Joseph and tiny baby Jesus asleep in the manger. Three majestic kings stand by with their gifts to the Holy Child, attentive angels appear nearby and lowly shepherds tend to their flocks. Camels, sheep, a donkey and occasional chickens surround the manger taking the wonder of it all. It is a silent and beautiful scene to behold.

The community is invited to join in this inspiring and meaningful celebration — and it’s free!

The Living Nativity will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for three nights, Dec. 21- 23. Warm cider and goodies will be served, and free tours of the historic sanctuary will also be available. The two-story sanctuary, built in 1927, is open and decorated in seasonal finery with a 10-foot Christmas tree, bright red poinsettias and Christmas music softly playing to add to the “awe” factor.

First United Methodist Church is located at 305 E. Anapamu St. Parking is available behind the church with the parking entrance off Garden Street. For more information call 805.963.3579 or visit the website.

— Suzanne McAdams represents First United Methodist Church.

