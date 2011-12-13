Lori Goodman Joins CALM as Director of Development

She brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit management

Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM) is pleased to announce Lori Goodman as its new director of development.

Goodman has been a leader in the field of nonprofit management for more than 20 years, and has a track record of success in campaign planning and program development and implementation.

She has worked for the Jewish Federations in both Cincinnati and San Francisco, served as director of development at the American Jewish Committee in Westchester County, N.Y., and most recently was the national director of development for ARZA (Association of Reform Zionists of America).

Goodman attended Swarthmore College and graduated from UC Santa Cruz with a bachelor’s degree in women’s studies. She holds a master’s degree in social work from USC and a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Hebrew Union College, where she was awarded the Samuel Kamiker Youth Award.

Goodman is deeply involved in Santa Barbara public schools, having served on the district’s GATE committee and currently serving on the Executive Committee of the Dos Pueblos High School PTSA.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being. For more information about CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM).