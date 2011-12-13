McCune Foundation Awards $360,000 in Grants for Citizen-Led Community Projects

The McCune Foundation has awarded grants to 14 Santa Barbara and Ventura County groups that are involving parents, youth, farmworkers and other residents in shaping solutions to community problems. More than $360,000 in grants were made for the second of two grant cycles this year.

“The foundation’s strategy is to invest in the empowerment of residents who are best positioned to identify the problems and solutions for their community,” foundation President Sara Miller McCune said.

Projects funded will give parents a greater voice in their children’s education, work for safer streets for pedestrians and more bus service, increase voter engagement, reduce discrimination of indigenous children, and much more.

Grassroots groups that meet the foundation’s funding guidelines may submit a letter of inquiry by the next deadline on Jan. 13, 2012. Click here for details on applying for a grant.

The McCune Foundation was established in 1990 by McCune and the late George McCune. The foundation makes grants in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Its goal is to build social capital through empowerment and engagement of citizens at the grassroots level.

Grants Awarded in November 2011

» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley — $20,000 for One Step a La Vez, a youth committee in Fillmore and Piru working to expand the community’s voice for social change to address transportation needs and monitor clean-up of a Superfund site.

» Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) — $45,000 (Year 1) and $40,000 (Year 2) for general operating support with an emphasis on creating electoral voting power in low-income, minority neighborhoods and regional issue organizing among community, labor, faith and environmental organizations in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

» Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST) — $20,000 for a Spanish-speaking organizer and a project director to organize residents of Santa Barbara’s Eastside to advocate for pedestrian safety and better transit service.

» Cuyama Christian Academy — $20,000 for “Cuyama Voices: A Rural Civic Forum on Family Advocacy and Access,” to grow Cuyama Valley’s culture of active civic engagement across ethnicity, socio-economic class and generations, and to support residents in taking the lead in defining and pursuing civic projects.

» El Centrito Family Learning Centers — $30,000 (Year 1) and $25,000 (Year 2) for Padres Promotores Education Project, which trains, organizes and empowers Oxnard parents to address educational inequities in their children’s schools.

» La Hermandad Hank Lacayo Youth & Family Center — $30,000 for grassroots organizing and leadership training among working-class immigrants in Ventura County to promote immigration reform and social justice for immigrants.

» Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project — $45,000 of second-year funding for general operating support for community organizing work among indigenous Oaxacan farm workers in Ventura County.

» Palabra — $10,000 for “One Voice, One Power, One Community,” a project to engage families, youth and community groups in advocating for modifications to a pending gang injunction in Santa Barbara.

» Santa Barbara County Action Network — $20,000 for operational and program support for community organizing work around social justice and environmental issues including land use planning, transportation and affordable housing.

» Santa Barbara Foundation/Just Communities of the Central Coast — $35,000 for the Family Leadership Development Process, a partnership with PUEBLO and Future Leaders of America to develop parent leaders involved with the THRIVE Santa Maria and THRIVE Guadalupe educational projects.

» United Way of the Central Coast — $17,000 for Familias Unidas Buscando Esperanza, which organizes youth and parents to develop a comprehensive strategy to address youth violence in Santa Maria.

» Ventura County Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice — $40,000 of second-year funding for a coalition of faith organizations advocating for immigration reform, farmworker housing, access to health care and economic justice.

» Ventura County Community Foundation (Social Justice Fund for Ventura County) — $25,000 a year for two years for general operating support for the Social Justice Fund to conduct community outreach to engage residents as supporters, advocates and leaders in the social justice movement.

» Ventura Education Partnership — $7,500 for the Homeless Family Liaison program to develop the capacity of homeless parents at Ventura’s Lincoln Elementary School to become involved in their school community and the broader community.

— Claudia Armann is executive director of the McCune Foundation.