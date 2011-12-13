Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:39 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

McCune Foundation Awards $360,000 in Grants for Citizen-Led Community Projects

14 groups receive funding for efforts helping parents, youth, farmworkers and others

By Claudia Armann for the McCune Foundation | December 13, 2011 | 10:06 p.m.

The McCune Foundation has awarded grants to 14 Santa Barbara and Ventura County groups that are involving parents, youth, farmworkers and other residents in shaping solutions to community problems. More than $360,000 in grants were made for the second of two grant cycles this year.

“The foundation’s strategy is to invest in the empowerment of residents who are best positioned to identify the problems and solutions for their community,” foundation President Sara Miller McCune said.

Projects funded will give parents a greater voice in their children’s education, work for safer streets for pedestrians and more bus service, increase voter engagement, reduce discrimination of indigenous children, and much more.

Grassroots groups that meet the foundation’s funding guidelines may submit a letter of inquiry by the next deadline on Jan. 13, 2012. Click here for details on applying for a grant.

The McCune Foundation was established in 1990 by McCune and the late George McCune. The foundation makes grants in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Its goal is to build social capital through empowerment and engagement of citizens at the grassroots level.

Grants Awarded in November 2011

» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley — $20,000 for One Step a La Vez, a youth committee in Fillmore and Piru working to expand the community’s voice for social change to address transportation needs and monitor clean-up of a Superfund site.

» Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) — $45,000 (Year 1) and $40,000 (Year 2) for general operating support with an emphasis on creating electoral voting power in low-income, minority neighborhoods and regional issue organizing among community, labor, faith and environmental organizations in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

» Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST) — $20,000 for a Spanish-speaking organizer and a project director to organize residents of Santa Barbara’s Eastside to advocate for pedestrian safety and better transit service.

» Cuyama Christian Academy — $20,000 for “Cuyama Voices: A Rural Civic Forum on Family Advocacy and Access,” to grow Cuyama Valley’s culture of active civic engagement across ethnicity, socio-economic class and generations, and to support residents in taking the lead in defining and pursuing civic projects.

» El Centrito Family Learning Centers — $30,000 (Year 1) and $25,000 (Year 2) for Padres Promotores Education Project, which trains, organizes and empowers Oxnard parents to address educational inequities in their children’s schools.

» La Hermandad Hank Lacayo Youth & Family Center — $30,000 for grassroots organizing and leadership training among working-class immigrants in Ventura County to promote immigration reform and social justice for immigrants.

» Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project — $45,000 of second-year funding for general operating support for community organizing work among indigenous Oaxacan farm workers in Ventura County.

» Palabra — $10,000 for “One Voice, One Power, One Community,” a project to engage families, youth and community groups in advocating for modifications to a pending gang injunction in Santa Barbara.

» Santa Barbara County Action Network — $20,000 for operational and program support for community organizing work around social justice and environmental issues including land use planning, transportation and affordable housing.

» Santa Barbara Foundation/Just Communities of the Central Coast — $35,000 for the Family Leadership Development Process, a partnership with PUEBLO and Future Leaders of America to develop parent leaders involved with the THRIVE Santa Maria and THRIVE Guadalupe educational projects.

» United Way of the Central Coast — $17,000 for Familias Unidas Buscando Esperanza, which organizes youth and parents to develop a comprehensive strategy to address youth violence in Santa Maria.

» Ventura County Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice — $40,000 of second-year funding for a coalition of faith organizations advocating for immigration reform, farmworker housing, access to health care and economic justice.

» Ventura County Community Foundation (Social Justice Fund for Ventura County) — $25,000 a year for two years for general operating support for the Social Justice Fund to conduct community outreach to engage residents as supporters, advocates and leaders in the social justice movement.

» Ventura Education Partnership — $7,500 for the Homeless Family Liaison program to develop the capacity of homeless parents at Ventura’s Lincoln Elementary School to become involved in their school community and the broader community.

— Claudia Armann is executive director of the McCune Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 