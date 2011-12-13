Ortega Hill Road in Santa Barbara to Close for Tree Work

Motorists will be detoured via the Sheffield Drive or Evans Avenue exits on Highway 101

Crane Tree Service will be performing safety tree trimming and tree removal for Santa Barbara County on Ortega Hill Road between Sheffield Drive and Ortega Ridge Road in Santa Barbara from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16, and Monday, Dec. 19.

During this period of time, the road will be closed to all traffic, including bicyclists and pedestrians. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

Motorists will be directed to detours via the Sheffield Drive or Evans Avenue exits on Highway 101. Please watch for detour signs and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Inclement weather could prompt county officials to reschedule this work, and message boards will show the new schedule. The Public Works Department thanks the public for their patience and cooperation.

For more information, call Udy Loza with County Public Works at 805.455.3323, Dan Crane of Crane Tree Service at 805 705-0171 and Packie Villa.of County Public Works permits at 805 681.4990.

— Chris Sneddon is deputy director of Santa Barbara County Public Works, Transportation Division.