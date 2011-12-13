Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:42 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Honors Adelante Teacher Graciella Rodriguez

She receives a Teacher Recognition Award for her unique efforts to inspire students

By Chris Clemens for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara | updated logo | December 13, 2011 | 1:43 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara honored Graciella “Chely: Rodriguez in November with a Teacher Recognition Award.

Rodriguez was nominated for her unique approach to education, involving each student individually and giving them each special attention.

She has been teaching for the past 11 years, starting at age 15, when she began as an after-school program teacher at Girls Inc. She graduated from UCSB with a double major in Spanish and sociology, and then earned her Master in Education Credential at Azusa Pacific.

Rodriguez grew up in Carpinteria and is now married and living in her hometown.

Today, Rodriguez brings her unique style of teaching to the Adelante Charter School on the Franklin School campus. An avid lover of animals, her classroom has a resident white rabbit, and the students learn about nature up close and personal through the class pet.

Rodriguez’s motto is, “I am the architect of my own destiny,” and she works to instill that message in all of her students. She makes a point to visit each one of her student’s homes to establish a strong classroom community and build communication with all of the families. Rodriguez works to teach her students to become critical thickeners, growing to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Rodriguez’s high standards for herself and her students along with her personal touch has caught the attention of many people in the community, and Rotary is proud to honor her with the Teacher Recognition Award and contribute $1,000 to her classroom programs.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays.

— Chris Clemens represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 