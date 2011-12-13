Santa Barbara County Film Commission Issues Casting Call

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitor Bureau and Film Commission has announced an immediate casting need for two upcoming productions.
A corporate video shooting in Santa Barbara County requires multiple individuals for three-day shoot starting first week of January. Individuals may be used for one, two or all days. This requires a minimum of a full-day commitment.
Seeking: males and females, all nationalities ages 25 to 40, “clean cut, professional, technologically savvy.” The pay will be about $500 per day, to be confirmed.
Please send email with contact info and photograph to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
For the second production, an auto manufacturer corporate video shooting in the Santa Ynez Valley requires a boy age 9 to 12 for a one-day shoot this Friday, Dec. 16.
Please send email with contact info and photograph to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).