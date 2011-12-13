Santa Barbara County Film Commission Issues Casting Call

The first of two upcoming productions will be shot Friday

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitor Bureau and Film Commission has announced an immediate casting need for two upcoming productions.

A corporate video shooting in Santa Barbara County requires multiple individuals for three-day shoot starting first week of January. Individuals may be used for one, two or all days. This requires a minimum of a full-day commitment.

Seeking: males and females, all nationalities ages 25 to 40, “clean cut, professional, technologically savvy.” The pay will be about $500 per day, to be confirmed.

Please send email with contact info and photograph to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

For the second production, an auto manufacturer corporate video shooting in the Santa Ynez Valley requires a boy age 9 to 12 for a one-day shoot this Friday, Dec. 16.

Please send email with contact info and photograph to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .