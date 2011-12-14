Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:11 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Largely Spared Under Brown’s Midyear Budget Cuts

School board appoints Conrad Tedeschi the new director of fiscal services

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | December 14, 2011 | 2:38 a.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown will impose $980 million total in midyear “trigger” cuts, including about $80 million for K-12 schools, but the Santa Barbara Unified School District will not have to shorten the school year or make any drastic changes, Superintendent Dave Cash said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The news is better than expected, he said, estimating that the district will have to cut about $500,000 to comply with the cuts. Next year, according to Cash, Brown is expected to pursue a tax initiative on the ballot and build more “trigger” language into the budget so midyear cuts can be implemented if the tax isn’t passed and revenues are lower than expected.

The district’s first interim financial report for the year was positive as well, reported Meg Jette, the assistant superintendent of business services replacing Eric Smith. However, the district is still deficit spending, which Cash said he is committed to eliminating as quickly as possible.

Projections show the district will be able to meet the minimum reserve requirements of 3 percent, and even with the volatile state budget situation, the board has been able to make necessary cuts, Jette said in her report.

Also on Tuesday, the school board appointed Conrad Tedeschi to Jette’s former position of director of fiscal services. Tedeschi previously worked at the Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller’s Office and other county positions. He will begin his new position Jan. 3 with a salary range of $108,040 to $120,813.

Conrad Tedeschi
Conrad Tedeschi

Starting next fall, the district will offer transitional kindergarten for 5-year-olds who are deemed too young for traditional kindergarten.

Cynthia White, director of curriculum and categorical programs, proposed implementing the program all at once, by offering the “TK” to children with fifth birthdays between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2.

White said charter schools have to offer these classes when their charter is up for review, as Peabody’s is this year.

There would be no fiscal impact to the general fund if class sizes are 25-to-1, added White, who said the district is pursuing professional development for teachers who will handle the new curriculum. Sites with fewer students could pursue combination classes for transitional and traditional kindergarten students, but the curricula are completely different, she added.

The two-year kindergarten program was created by Senate Bill 1381, which changed the California Education Code. White said it’s the first time since 1891 that California has added a grade level.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 