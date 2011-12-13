Santa En Route to Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

The club's families will gather Saturday for the annual 'Breakfast with Santa'

Santa will visit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara for the annual “Breakfast with Santa” from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 17 at the club, 632 E. Canon Perdido St.

Members come with their families to have breakfast, meet Santa, do arts and crafts, make ornaments and presents, and choose a gift provided by The Unity Shoppe. Volunteers from the club’s Women’s Auxiliary will help with decorations, setup, cleanup and serving guests.

The Unity Shoppe has been a big part in help sponsoring this event for the past six years by donating toys for all ages of children.

This year, more than 150 children and their families are expected to be a part of this very happy event!

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara was founded in 1938 with the mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The club’s programs include career and leadership development, fine arts, sports, recreation and fitness, education and career development, and health and life skills.

For more information, click here or contact administrative assistant Vickie Prezelin at 805.962.2382 x23 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Vickie Prezelin is an administrative assistant for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.