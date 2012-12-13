Ameravant Web Studio Releases Tool to Make Your Website Mobile Friendly

Ameravant Web Studio has recently released a new version of SiteNinja CMS, an intuitive web design tool aimed at vastly improving the website design experience and search engine optimization of content.

SiteNinja Content Management System “CMS” was developed in-house by Ameravant Web Studio, a Santa Barbara-based web design and development company with 13 years of top-performing websites under its belt. The CMS’ intelligent tools allow the website owner the freedom to change content at the click of a button, eliminating the need for expensive and sometimes inaccessible website programmers.

The all-in-one hosted web solution allows for scalability, including mobile responsive design, and comes with free live support. A recent sampling of Ameravant clients showed that 26 percent of website traffic was coming from mobile devices, further proving a need for sites to be viewable on ever-changing mobile devices.

Ameravant owner Michael Kramer is an advocate for empowering clients.

“SiteNinja’s scalable platform is a powerful tool when designing and editing website content,” he said. “Our clients have complete control over their image and message.”

Kramer and senior developer Dave Myers created SiteNinja as an all-in-one hosted (SaaS) web solution.

“Technology is rapidly evolving, and the ways in which people consume web media is no longer tied to a desktop computer,” Myers said. “It’s very important to us that our clients’ audience is reached and given the best experience possible, regardless of what device they choose to view websites on. That is why SiteNinja has been developed with unique tools that empower clients to tailor their website to fit their audience’s needs.”

Melissa Tierney, vice president of business development, speaks to the need for an SEO-friendly platform.

“Our clients have seen measurable results with increased traffic to their website, and increased sales,” she said. “Clients are able to easy manage their own content with full support from SiteNinja staff and at no additional costs.”

Ameravant Web Studio serves small- and medium-sized businesses who wish to take control of their own web content while maintaining a valuable web presence and performing well in the major search engines, like Google, Yahoo and Bing. Ameravant’s on-site search engine optimization practices have garnered successful results for its hundreds of clients.

Contact Ameravant before the new year for a free report of your current website’s performance. Please contact Tierney at 805.456.6012 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Melissa Tierney is the vice president of business development for Ameravant Web Studio.