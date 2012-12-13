Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:49 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ameravant Web Studio Releases Tool to Make Your Website Mobile Friendly

By Melissa Tierney for Ameravant Web Studio | December 13, 2012 | 3:34 p.m.

Ameravant Web Studio has recently released a new version of SiteNinja CMS, an intuitive web design tool aimed at vastly improving the website design experience and search engine optimization of content.

SiteNinja Content Management System “CMS” was developed in-house by Ameravant Web Studio, a Santa Barbara-based web design and development company with 13 years of top-performing websites under its belt. The CMS’ intelligent tools allow the website owner the freedom to change content at the click of a button, eliminating the need for expensive and sometimes inaccessible website programmers.

The all-in-one hosted web solution allows for scalability, including mobile responsive design, and comes with free live support. A recent sampling of Ameravant clients showed that 26 percent of website traffic was coming from mobile devices, further proving a need for sites to be viewable on ever-changing mobile devices.

Ameravant owner Michael Kramer is an advocate for empowering clients.

“SiteNinja’s scalable platform is a powerful tool when designing and editing website content,” he said. “Our clients have complete control over their image and message.”

Kramer and senior developer Dave Myers created SiteNinja as an all-in-one hosted (SaaS) web solution.

“Technology is rapidly evolving, and the ways in which people consume web media is no longer tied to a desktop computer,” Myers said. “It’s very important to us that our clients’ audience is reached and given the best experience possible, regardless of what device they choose to view websites on. That is why SiteNinja has been developed with unique tools that empower clients to tailor their website to fit their audience’s needs.”

Melissa Tierney, vice president of business development, speaks to the need for an SEO-friendly platform.

“Our clients have seen measurable results with increased traffic to their website, and increased sales,” she said. “Clients are able to easy manage their own content with full support from SiteNinja staff and at no additional costs.”

Ameravant Web Studio serves small- and medium-sized businesses who wish to take control of their own web content while maintaining a valuable web presence and performing well in the major search engines, like Google, Yahoo and Bing. Ameravant’s on-site search engine optimization practices have garnered successful results for its hundreds of clients.

Contact Ameravant before the new year for a free report of your current website’s performance. Please contact Tierney at 805.456.6012 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Melissa Tierney is the vice president of business development for Ameravant Web Studio.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 