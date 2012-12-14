Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:36 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Santa Barbara Residents Sell Eclectic Products at Super Chic

Santa Ynez Valley Journal to call it quits, and the Winehound settles into a new location

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 14, 2012 | 2:29 a.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Two Santa Barbara newcomers have opened shop this month at Super Chic by combining their love of design and of the eclectic.

Located at 1A W. Canon Perdido, the shop owned by Terry Calhoun and Brian Callahan shares their style of home furnishings, flowers, antiques, custom finishes, custom-made pillows and more in a space adjacent to Paseo Nuevo.

Calhoun told Noozhawk this week that he and Callahan have been busy buying more custom merchandise and settling into the city. They recently moved from San Francisco after Calhoun sold a successful, 30-year floral business.

“It’s sort of a range of merchandise,” he said. “We have beautiful furnishings for the home. We’re designers, so we do interior design work, too. It’s very eclectic. There are people who get it and people who don’t get it. We’re here to make a statement, and I think we’re already doing that.”

Santa Ynez Valley Journal to Close

The presses will soon cease printing the Santa Ynez Valley Journal.

An employee of the weekly publication confirmed the closure this week on the phone, but said the company has no comment at this time about a closure date or reasons behind the decision.

Winehound Offers More Selection in Smaller, New Location

Santa Barbara’s Winehound is settling into its new location at 3849 State St., Suite 163.

The wine shop relocated last month from Chapala Street to its new, smaller space in La Cumbre Plaza between See’s Candy and Chipotle.

According to Winehound’s website, the move was motivated by a need for a location that’s easier to find, has adjacent attractions, and where parking is more plentiful.

The store has expanded its wine offerings to about 1,000 selections.

Launchpoint Technologies Inc. Receives Small Business Grant

Goleta-based Launchpoint Technologies Inc. has been awarded a nearly $150,000 National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research Phase 1 grant.

Federal funds will provide seed funding for Launchpoint to develop hybrid electric and full electric propulsion systems for manned and unmanned aircraft, according to a news release from Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announcing the grant.

The SBIR program is a competitive federal grant program that provides funding for businesses engaged in research and development that has the potential to be commercialized into new products and technologies.

“As we see with this award, Launchpoint Technologies is a driving force behind the cutting edge technological advances that are shaping our clean energy future,” Capps said in the release.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

