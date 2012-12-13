Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:44 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Presents ‘Art Heals’ Exhibit

By Lindsay Groark for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | December 13, 2012 | 6:16 p.m.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to a reception in honor of local cancer patients, survivors and community members whose works are featured in the fifth annual “Art Heals” exhibit.

Many of the works are created by first-time painters who, through participation in the Cancer Center’s classes, discovered art as a means of expression or peace of mind during their cancer journey.

The exhibit, which is a permanent, revolving display in the Cancer Center’s facilities, provides a continual source of inspiration to patients, family members and staff at the Cancer Center. It serves as a visual reminder of the power of the creative process and the role art can play in health and healing.

A public reception will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 at the Cancer Center, 540 W. Pueblo St., to unveil the newest masterpieces.

— Lindsay Groark is the marketing manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

