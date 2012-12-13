Junior League Collaborates with UCSB’s McEnroe Clinic

On Oct. 11, the Junior League of Santa Barbara participated in a project in collaboration with the McEnroe Clinic on the campus of UC Santa Barbara at the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education.

Members of the Junior League of Santa Barbara volunteered their time to supporting the McEnroe Clinic by binding literacy books and preparing the clinic’s resources by stamping and labeling all of the children’s books.

In addition, JLSB members created a lobby area that is now a child-friendly space with literacy-themed inspirational signage and colorful bulletin boards.

Prior to the hands-on day volunteering in the McEnroe Reading & Language Arts Clinic, Junior League of Santa Barbara members also prepared literacy books for distribution and advertised the event with local schools.

— Kelly Cornell-Weichbrod is the communications chair for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.