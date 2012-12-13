Celebrate Holiday Season at Museum of Natural History’s Winter FUNderland

Celebrate the holiday season at Winter FUNderland from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.
Guests at Winter FUNderland can participate in fun and interactive holiday activities, including:
» Take a picture with Santa Claus
» Participate in nature crafts and face painting
» Listen to Chumash stories told by Julie Tumamait-Stenslie
» Enjoy hot cocoa and coffee from the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
» Meet a reindeer and other winter animals at zoo to you
» Watch the Santa’s Starry Ride planetarium show
» Listen to live music by Anthony Ybarra and Westmont String Trio
» Stay for the bilingual musical puppet show Dream Carver presented by Swazzle
» Buy a snack or lunch at the Burger Bus
Click here for more information about Winter FUNderland and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
— Valeria Velasco is a public relations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.