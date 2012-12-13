Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:48 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Celebrate Holiday Season at Museum of Natural History’s Winter FUNderland

By Valeria Velasco for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | December 13, 2012 | 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season at Winter FUNderland from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

Guests at Winter FUNderland can participate in fun and interactive holiday activities, including:

» Take a picture with Santa Claus

» Participate in nature crafts and face painting

» Listen to Chumash stories told by Julie Tumamait-Stenslie

» Enjoy hot cocoa and coffee from the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

» Meet a reindeer and other winter animals at zoo to you

» Watch the Santa’s Starry Ride planetarium show

» Listen to live music by Anthony Ybarra and Westmont String Trio

» Stay for the bilingual musical puppet show Dream Carver presented by Swazzle

» Buy a snack or lunch at the Burger Bus

Click here for more information about Winter FUNderland and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

— Valeria Velasco is a public relations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

