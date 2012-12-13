Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:45 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Naughty or Nice? You Decide with Canary Hotel’s Holiday Packages

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | December 13, 2012 | 6:12 p.m.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Kimpton’s Canary Hotel.

The team has decked the halls, trimmed the tree and created festive holiday packages for all — whether naughty or nice!

While Santa Claus might not leave presents for those on the “naughty list,” Canary Hotel has something for everyone with its Naughty or Nice Holiday package, available now through Jan. 15.

If you’re looking to indulge this holiday season, the naughty package is just right for you.

» Get in the holiday spirit with a bottle of California red wine and local chocolates upon arrival.

» Tempt your taste buds at Coast, a Kimpton restaurant, with a daily $25 food and beverage credit.

» Treat yourself to an early Christmas present with a $100 Nordstrom gift card.

If you’ve been good all year long, it’s time to treat yourself to something nice, and Canary Hotel is here to help.

» Soothe your travel stress with a bottle of local red or white wine and fruit upon arrival.

» Enjoy a daily $25 food and beverage credit at Coast.

» Unwind with a relaxing spa service using a $100 credit to FLOAT Luxury Spa, located just a block away.
.
To help celebrate 2012 or ring in 2013, guests can enjoy the Naughty or Nice package for only $113 above the best available rate.

To further enhance your holiday getaway, Canary is offering winter perks for hotel guests. For a limited time, enjoy hot cider, mulled cider and seasonal hors d’oeuvres during the daily hosted evening Wine Hour, as well as hot cocoa every morning. The Naughty & Nice package along with these seasonal extras makes Kimpton’s Canary Hotel the perfect winter getaway.

For more information about Canary Hotel’s holiday offerings or to make a reservation, click here or call 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.

 
