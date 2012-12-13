Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:46 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

PODS Going the Extra Mile to Help ‘Christmas Bikes for Kids’ Drive

By Kateri Wozny for PODS | December 13, 2012 | 5:59 p.m.

The Tri-County PODS service provider has teamed up with the Village Dirtbags, a local group of mountain bike enthusiasts, to provide its moving and storage logistics for the seventh annual “Christmas Bikes for Kids” giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 22 at Bicycles Unlimited, 666 North H St. in Lompoc.

Santa helps give away bikes to children at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (PODS photo)
A member of Village Dirtbags, playing the role of Santa’s helper, gives away bikes to children at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (Village Dirtbags photo)

The mission of the bike drive is to provide bikes and helmets to children of Vandenberg Air Force Base’s service members. From now until Saturday, Dec.15, the public is encouraged to make a monetary donation that will go toward the purchase of bike parts at Bicycles Unlimited to be assembled by the Village Dirtbags, who will play the roles of “Santa’s helpers.”

The goal is to raise enough money to construct 125 bikes.

The completed bikes will then be stored safely and securely in two PODS containers, which serve as “Santa’s workshops” and can hold up to 60 bikes per container. The donated moving and storage services by PODS allows the Village Dirtbags to allocate all of the funds towards bikes for the children.

“This is a great example of the public coming together to help promote physical activity and the well-being of our children,” said Steve Yapp, owner of the Tri-County PODS service provider. “We believe in giving back to the community and are proud to support the Christmas bike drive by providing our moving and storage logistics for these deserving military children.”

During the bike giveaway, children of Vandenberg Air Force Base military families will be given a certificate to match a bike and helmet appropriate for the child and to encourage exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

“The Christmas bikes program is our way of supporting and showing appreciation for America’s finest and their courageous families,” said Roger McConnell, organizer for Village Dirtbags. “When we first started the drive in 2006, we gave away 12 bikes and helmets. Last year, we gave away 110 for many children. We thank PODS for their generous donation of containers and for making this event possible.”

To make a donation, mail a check and form by Saturday to 1201 E. Ocean Ave., Suite K, Lompoc, CA 93436. Forms can be downloaded by clicking here and then clicking on “2012 Christmas Bikes for VAFB Kids.” All donations are tax-deductible.

— Kateri Wozny is a publicist representing PODS.

 
