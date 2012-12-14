Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:38 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Sunny Skies En Route for Milpas Holiday Parade

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 14, 2012 | 12:44 a.m.

The 59th annual Milpas Holiday Parade is coming to town Saturday morning, led by Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal as grand marshal.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Canon Perdido Street and travel down Milpas Street to Mason Street, ending with Santa, of course, and his magic elf Carlos, said Sharon Byrne with the Milpas Community Association.

Rain is expected Friday night and Sunday, but the current forecast calls for sunny skies on Saturday for the procession.

City and community leaders, school marching bands and local clubs will march in the parade, and Valhalla Martial Arts will perform a Chinese Lion Dance.

Santa Barbara City Council members and Santa Barbara Unified School District board members will be pedaling surreys, and Sheriff Bill Brown and his mounted patrol unit will be riding on horseback.

The parade will be followed by a classic car show from noon to 4 p.m., with live music and a toy drive.

Milpas Street already celebrated its tree lighting in the Santa Barbara Plaza with a benefit for the American Red Cross, and a community-funding effort ensured that the neighborhood is once again lined with holiday lights.

At 10:45 a.m., Carbajal will award a prize to San Marcos High School sophomore Stevie O’Connor, who won this year’s parade logo contest for the MCA.

