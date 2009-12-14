Brian Gough Elected Board Chairman for Channel Islands YMCA

Brian Gough has been elected chairman of the board of directors of the Channel Islands YMCA for a two-year term.

He has served on the Channel Islands YMCA board since 1998 in numerous capacities.

Gough earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford University and his law degree from UCLA. He is business litigator and trial attorney, and a partner in his own firm, Howell Moore & Gough LLP.

Gough served on the board of directors and was president of Business and Industry Associates, a support organization for SBCC, from 1993 to 1999. He served on the board of directors of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association from 1997 to 2003, and was president in 2002. He also serves on the board of trustees for Marymount School of Santa Barbara.

Other elected officers include Mark Fingerlin, vice chairman, Merrill Hoffman, secretary, and William “Butch” Phillips, treasurer.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.