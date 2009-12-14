CAC Parent Educator Speaks at Statewide Head Start Conference

Alejandro Vasquez presents a workshop on 'The Importance of Male Involvement in a Child’s Life and Education'

Alejandro Vasquez, parent educator with the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, presented a workshop titled “The Importance of Male Involvement in a Child’s Life and Education” at the National Head Start Parent Training Conference held Dec. 4-8 in San Jose.

Vasquez gave a workshop on strategies for increasing parent participation in monthly parent meetings as well as hands-on activities for parents.

He based his workshops on his experience in leading parent groups in Santa Barbara County on a weekly basis. The focus on male involvement and parent education during the preschool years stems from research that highlights the important role parents play as the primary teacher of their child.

Other conference workshops focused on math activities with young children, how children learn through everyday activities and the importance of turning off the TV and spending time with children.

Five parents and 15 staff members from Santa Maria attended the national conference as part of professional development and parent leadership education.

The Community Action Commission provides early childhood education at 36 sites countywide. More than 1,300 children and families receive services through the Head Start, Early Head Start and Child Development programs.

— Stephanie Drake is the communication, planning and development coordinator for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.