Caltrans District 5 Employee Receives Governor’s Medal of Valor

Brandon Akers is recognized for his heroic acts in helping save the live of a Fish & Game employee

By Jim Shivers | December 15, 2009 | 12:15 a.m.

Caltrans District 5 electrician Brandon Akers has received the Governor’s Silver Medal of Valor for his heroic actions south of Santa Maria on the morning of June 18.

The medal was presented Thursday by California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger at a statewide ceremony in Sacramento.

Brandon Akers
The time was 8:15 a.m. when Akers, a Nipomo resident, observed a Department of Fish & Game vehicle traveling on southbound Highway 101. He noticed that the vehicle had a flat tire as it drifted off the highway. When the vehicle returned to the highway at 55 to 60 mph, Akers activated his rooftop amber lights to gain the attention of the driver.

Akers proceeded to drive his vehicle along the side of the Fish & Game truck to get the driver’s attention. He then observed the driver was in some type of physical distress. The Fish & Game truck accelerated to about 80 mph while traffic continued to approach from the rear.

Akers placed his Caltrans truck in the path of these vehicles, providing a “traffic block” and preventing other vehicles from being hit by the weaving truck. At the same time, he continued to honk his horn to gain the attention of the driver. The Fish & Game truck proceeded to off the highway, hitting a large oak tree and running through a wire fence, causing major damage.

As a result of the crash, two very large tree branches fell into the highway. Akers entered the highway to pull these branches to the shoulder and remained at the site until the California Highway Patrol arrived. Akers assisted in the rescue and extrication of the driver. He remained at the scene and provided a detailed account of the incident.

The actions by Akers during the incident were over and above the call of duty and were directly responsible for saving the lives of those traveling on the highway, as well as the Fish & Game employee.

“He is a deserving recipient of the Governor’s Silver Medal of Valor,” Caltrans District 5 Director Rich Krumholz said.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 
