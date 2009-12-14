Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:33 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 

County Fire Chiefs Declare End to High Fire Season

Some jurisdictions can begin issuing hazardous vegetation reduction burn permits

By Geri Ventura | December 14, 2009 | 3:31 p.m.

On Monday, the Fire Chiefs Association of Santa Barbara County formally declared an end to what has become to be known as high fire season.

The declaration will let some jurisdictions begin issuing hazardous vegetation reduction burn permits, which are allowed in only certain areas. Check with local fire departments for more information on restrictions.

National forest, county, city and special district fire chiefs agree that there is no longer any nonfire season in Southern California.

“In Southern California, we have experienced devastating wild land fires as late in the year as December, and as early as March,” said Michael Mingee, president of the Fire Chiefs Association. “We remain vigilant in our protection levels while realizing that potentials can be somewhat reduced after significant long-term weather changes. This period is known as low fire season.”

Agencies that allow for burning are still restricted by local ordinance and Air Pollution Control Districts.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 