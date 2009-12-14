Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:31 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Equipment Repair, Weather Ground Passengers at Santa Barbara Airport

Weekend flights are rerouted and fliers are shuttled to Los Angeles

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 14, 2009 | 4:10 p.m.

Bad weather and landing equipment scheduled for repair forced Santa Barbara Airport passengers to be rerouted and rescheduled over the weekend.

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration took the airport’s instrument landing system offline because an antenna was malfunctioning. The part was ordered and was expected to come in Monday, airport director Karen Ramsdell said.

Ramsdell said she wasn’t sure how many flights were diverted to other airports over the weekend, and that the lag time waiting for the part to come in and the low fog and cloud cover created a “perfect storm” for flights, keeping them from leaving or landing on the runway.

“When you have weather where the clouds are 800 feet above the ground and the commercial aircraft needs that system to land ... it was the worst possible time for that to happen,” Ramsdell said.

She said she didn’t know exactly how many flights had been rerouted, but that passengers were bused down to Los Angeles to catch flights as well.

Airport officials will need to do flight checks with the instruments, but Ramsdell said she expects the instrument landing system to be up and running by Thursday.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 