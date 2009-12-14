Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:21 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Essay: Let’s All Carpool to Combat Global Warming

California law makes the Earth a victim of newly licensed teenage drivers

By Juhi Khemani | December 14, 2009 | 9:41 p.m.

I just got my driver’s license, and I felt super cool when I drove around Santa Barbara — even if it was to the supermarket to pick up something for my mom. But after the initial cool factor wore off, I realized that 16-year-old drivers are not environmentally conscious.

California law states that for the first 12 months of licensure, one may not transport passengers younger than age 20, so teenage drivers have stopped carpooling. Students who used to carpool to school with their neighbor no longer do so. Now, everyone drives their own car. As a result, more fossil fuel is burned, and our Earth has become a victim of newly licensed teenagers.

My family is big on the environment and Earth-saving activities.

For instance, my mom, Madhu Khemani, who is a Realtor, is big on carpooling and has always rallied for carpools — not only for school but for all of our after-school activities, such as basketball and soccer, and big events. My dad, Kishan, a biodegradable plastics and renewable/sustainable materials scientist for the past 15 years, believes in recycling. He always said it would be better for the environment.

Now, after a long time, I realize that both my mom and dad were right.

Carpools should be resurrected. While we may not see why now, in the long run, our Earth will thank us.

— Juhi Khemani is a student at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 