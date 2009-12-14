Lawyers Respond to Allegations Against Defendants in Jesusita Fire Investigation

Statements released on behalf of Craig Ilenstine and Dana Larsen contend the men had returned home well before the blaze started

The two defendants facing misdemeanor charges for using gas-powered weed cutters without a hot-work permit have representation and contend they returned home well before May’s Jesusita Fire was first observed.

Sam Eaton is representing Craig Ilenstine, and Larry Powell and Michael Damen of the Bright & Powell firm are representing Dana Larsen.

Ilenstine and Larsen cleared hiking and biking trails the morning of May 5, the day the blaze started on the Jesusita Trail in upper San Roque Canyon. According to a statement released by Eaton, Ilenstine was asked to help by a member of a group he was riding with. Both men ride mountain bikes locally.

There were “ample supplies of water available” and trails were raked after the tools were used, the statement said.

The fire was observed after both Ilenstine and Larsen had returned home, according to statements.

“Mr. Larsen had no knowledge of any fire when he and his companion left the area that morning,” Powell and Damen wrote in a statement sent to Noozhawk.

The lawyers said both men have been cooperative with authorities regarding the investigation.

“Although confident that he had not been involved in starting any fire, but willing to identify himself and cooperate,” Ilenstine met with Santa Barbara City Fire Department Battalion Chief Pat McElroy on May 12, and has cooperated with the investigation since, Eaton wrote. He said Ilenstine met with McElroy after seeing headlines indicating that the fire was started by power tools.

Larsen and his family were among the many who were evacuated during the fire, and he denies responsibility for starting the fire “although he has great sympathy and concern for those who have suffered as a result of the fire.”

The blaze scorched 8,733 acres and cost about $19.5 million.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office also plans to seek restitution for the Jesusita Fire victims, but must prove that the misdemeanor crime caused the fire to get it — which it said it plans to do during the sentencing if it gets a conviction.

Cal Fire said it plans to pursue civil cost recovery against the suspects.

“Larsen and his family are understandably devastated by the charges and by the district attorney’s decision to seek a civil cost recovery against him based upon a potentially inapplicable code section that appears directed towards construction activities such as welding rather than the volunteer work engaged in by Larsen,” the statement said.

The statement released by Ilenstine’s attorney said there are still “unanswered questions about the actual location of the start of the fire, the applicability of the section which the DA has filed in the case, and the appropriateness and ability to seek restitution for failure to secure a permit. Additionally, it is of note that the fire department can not document the last time it had issued such a permit.”

Ilenstine and Larsen are scheduled to be arraigned in January. In addition to restitution and cost recovery, they could face up to 180 days in the county jail and a fine of up to $25,000.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .