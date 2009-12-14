Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:32 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Commemorating Dec. 16, 1773

By Bryan Tari | December 14, 2009 | 3:50 p.m.

America, fly your flags. Wednesday marks the 236th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

On a cold winter day in 1773, risking their lives, a band of Sons of Liberty dressed as Mohawk Indians boarded 3 East India Company’s tea-bearing ships in the Boston Harbor. They dumped 45 tons of tea (worth about $1 million today) into the sea.

How could law-abiding people do this? Anger in the 13 colonies had been building over the years as one tax after another was imposed by their arrogant, overbearing rulers — the British Crown. Concerns of the colonists fell on deaf ears. (Sounds like today.)

The colonists were taxed for essentials — sugar, coffee, wine, printed materials from newspapers, playing cards, glass and paint. The Tea Act of 1773 was the final straw, and the crown’s special favors to the East India Company tea traders pushed the colonists over the edge. They decided to fight for their freedom.

America, please do not forget what happened on Dec. 16, 1773. Do not allow an overzealous government control your lives, health and breath. Speak up. Call Congress. Defend your liberty.

Join the Santa Barbara Tea Party and tea partiers across the country to commemorate Dec. 16, 1773. It is an important part of our history.

Bryan Tari
Santa Barbara Tea Party board member
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 