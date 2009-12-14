Marmalade Café Opens New Private Dining Room

Marmalade Café, located in La Cumbre Plaza, has a new private dining room open just in time for holiday parties or 2010 business meetings.

The grand opening was held in November, when Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum cut the ribbon to celebrate the official opening.

“The new private dining room will provide local business owners, corporations, nonprofit or private organizations, as well as families and social groups the perfect private room to celebrate the holidays, and book monthly business or board meetings,” restaurant general manager Warren Butler said. “State-of-the-art equipment has been included in the room design for use at breakfast, lunch or dinner meetings, and will ensure the needed video and sound enhancements required by our guests for successful communication during their gatherings.”

The design for the new dining room was a group effort, and includes decorating touches from co-founder and partner Bonnie Burns, who has incorporated the comfortable style enjoyed in all Marmalade locations. Two massive chandeliers grace the ceiling, and seats of cherry wood with rich brocade welcome guests to sit down. A private entrance offers convenience to business or party guests, and all technical requirements for perfect presentations or introductions are ready to go, including an impressive podium.

Marmalade Café, a family founded business, has restaurants in Santa Barbara, El Segundo, Rolling Hills Estates, Santa Monica, Malibu, Los Angeles (Farmer’s Market), Calabasas, Sherman Oaks, Westlake Village and Tustin.

— Bonnie Carroll is a publicist.