New Board Members Join St. Cecilia Society

Susan Johnson and Sallie Coughlin are the newest members of the board of directors for the St. Cecilia Society.

Johnson is the co-owner and founder with her husband, Mac, of Home Instead Senior Care in Santa Barbara County with offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Before establishing Home Instead Senior Care in 2002, Johnson spent more than 15 years practicing employment law and teaching at the middle school through undergraduate education levels.

Johnson is actively involved in organizations in Santa Barbara that provide services and advocacy for older adults. She has served as the president of the Santa Barbara Association of Health Care Providers, is vice president of the board of directors of the Friendship Center, is on the board of the St. Cecilia Society, and is a member of Santa Barbara FAST (Financial Abuse Specialist Team) and the Elder Abuse Prevention Council.

She is also a member of the Women’s Board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and previously served as a member of the board of directors for Catholic Charities.

Coughlin grew up in Santa Barbara. Her father was the owner of the Tecolote Book Shops in the 1960s and the 1970s. After graduating from the University of Michigan, Coughlin moved to New York City where she served as marketing vice president for the Interpublic Group. She also worked on Wall Street for several years as a trading partner in a small investment firm.

Coughlin returned to Santa Barbara with her husband about six years ago. They are both active volunteers in the community.

She volunteered for many years at the Marine Mammal Center and served on the board of Summerdance Santa Barbara for four years. She is a member of the Women’s Fund and an active member of the Pearl Chase Society.

The mission of the St. Cecilia Society is to provide funds for unmet medical expenses of Santa Barbara County residents.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.