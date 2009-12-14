Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:35 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

New Board Members Join St. Cecilia Society

The Santa Barbara organization welcomes Susan Johnson and Sallie Coughlin

By Daniella Elghanayan | December 14, 2009 | 2:24 p.m.

Susan Johnson
Susan Johnson

Susan Johnson and Sallie Coughlin are the newest members of the board of directors for the St. Cecilia Society.

Johnson is the co-owner and founder with her husband, Mac, of Home Instead Senior Care in Santa Barbara County with offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Before establishing Home Instead Senior Care in 2002, Johnson spent more than 15 years practicing employment law and teaching at the middle school through undergraduate education levels.

Johnson is actively involved in organizations in Santa Barbara that provide services and advocacy for older adults. She has served as the president of the Santa Barbara Association of Health Care Providers, is vice president of the board of directors of the Friendship Center, is on the board of the St. Cecilia Society, and is a member of Santa Barbara FAST (Financial Abuse Specialist Team) and the Elder Abuse Prevention Council.

She is also a member of the Women’s Board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and previously served as a member of the board of directors for Catholic Charities.

Coughlin grew up in Santa Barbara. Her father was the owner of the Tecolote Book Shops in the 1960s and the 1970s. After graduating from the University of Michigan, Coughlin moved to New York City where she served as marketing vice president for the Interpublic Group. She also worked on Wall Street for several years as a trading partner in a small investment firm.

Sallie Coughlin
Sallie Coughlin


Coughlin returned to Santa Barbara with her husband about six years ago. They are both active volunteers in the community.

She volunteered for many years at the Marine Mammal Center and served on the board of Summerdance Santa Barbara for four years. She is a member of the Women’s Fund and an active member of the Pearl Chase Society.

The mission of the St. Cecilia Society is to provide funds for unmet medical expenses of Santa Barbara County residents.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 