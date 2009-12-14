Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:17 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
Time Out

Paul Yarbrough: Basketball Season Gets Off to Foul Start

A high school team bounces back after fighting through illness and a suspension

By Paul Yarbrough, Noozhawk Columnist | December 14, 2009 | 11:53 p.m.

With late arrivals from football, deer hunting season and the H1N1 flu, the Oakridge High School, Ore., basketball season got off to a rough start.

Paul Yarbrough
Paul Yarbrough

We had played three games before we had the entire group together for a full week of practice — and, unfortunately, it showed in those first few contests.

In our opener on the road, a player who is the heart and soul of our club talked me into letting him play despite missing the previous week with the H1N1 flu. I have such a love and admiration for this particular player that I let my judgment get clouded.

In addition to trying to recover from the flu, his legs started cramping up and he didn’t tell me. And, in the first quarter, he lost his contact lenses — and didn’t tell me. So, between not being able to move or see, he was a mess. But, I am happy to report, he has put some weight back on and is his normal, tenacious self.

Our home opener three nights later turned into a nightmare. I picked up a bizarre technical foul for “staring” at the official, even though I was doing nothing of the sort. I was standing, imploring my team to keep their feet on the court while playing defense. Somehow, the official thought I was trying to intimidate him with my stare. For those who know me well, the thought of me picking up a technical foul with my eyes instead of my mouth must be quite amusing.

It was a close game at the time, but our foe shot four free throws and got the ball out of bounds on the technical, and that close game suddenly wasn’t anymore. Midway through the fourth quarter with the outcome no longer in doubt, my trusty assistant coach picked up a quick technical foul. High school rules put all bench technicals on the head coach, so I was ejected.

With the ejection came a mandatory one-game suspension. Our team shined with me gone — hmmm, cause/effect? — taking a 10-point halftime lead before crumbling in the final quarter when we scored one point and lost.

New state rules forced me to take a two-hour online course on behavior or risk being suspended again. I’ve told my players we all must be choir boys the rest of the season because we will definitely have an X on our back as far as the officials are concerned.

The attitudes of my players have been terrific, the work ethic amazing. They have worked hard, perfecting our 2-3 zone defense and learning all of the progressions available in our offensive set. We are rebounding better as a unit and can’t wait to get back on the court against an opponent.

We head to the coast (Bandon) for a three-day tournament starting Thursday, then have our final home game of the month on Dec. 22 before taking a well-deserved break for Christmas.

From here on, we have more games than practices, so the changes we need to make will be done on the fly. I’m confident this group can make the necessary adjustments and be a competitive force in league play, which begins Jan. 5.

I just hope I’m around to take it all in.

Noozhawk columnist Paul Yarbrough can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 