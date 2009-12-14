Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:30 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

Police Make 3 Arrests in Santa Barbara Robberies

Officers investigating one incident recover a loaded gun

By Paul McCaffrey | December 14, 2009 | 4:27 p.m.

Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department have made arrests in two recent robbery incidents.

At 10:09 p.m. Thursday, a robbery was reported at La Bamba Market, 235 W. Micheltorena St.

A lone suspect entered the market, pointed a silver-colored revolver and demanded money from the male clerk. The clerk, who was counting money, handed over a large handful of $1 bills. The suspect took the money and fled westbound on Micheltorena Street.

Despite the appearance of the thick stack of cash, the loss amounted to only $100. The store’s video surveillance system showed the suspect committing the robbery.

Jose Luis Hernandez
Jose Luis Hernandez

Officers viewed the video and identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez.

At 9:45 a.m. Friday, a detective spotted Hernandez driving into the underground parking lot of Ralphs grocery store at 100 W. Carrillo St. Detectives arrested Hernandez near the underground elevators without incident.

Accompanying Hernandez was girlfriend Janet Christine Salcedo, 20, and a 6-month-old infant. Detectives searched Hernandez’s residence in the 1700 block of San Pascual. They found a silver-colored, loaded .357 magnum revolver, evidence of drug use and clothing matching that worn during the robbery. The revolver was reported stolen in March.

Janet Christine Salcedo
Janet Christine Salcedo

Hernandez was arrested for armed robbery with a handgun, possession of stolen property, burglary and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. Salcedo was arrested for a probation violation. The infant was released to a family member.

At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a man walked into the McDonald’s restaurant at 29 N. Milpas St. His hand was in his pocket as if to simulate a firearm. He approached a female clerk and said, “Give me all the money or I will shoot you and everyone behind you.” The frightened clerk ran to the back area of the restaurant. The suspect then left the restaurant without obtaining any money. Police 9-1-1 dispatch was called and a description provided.

An officer spotted a man — Brett Paulsen, 42 — who matched the description, near the Milpas Street roundabout. He was uncooperative, reaching into his waistband as if to retrieve a weapon. He was arrested without incident; no weapon was found.

Brett Paulsen
Brett Paulsen

Three witnesses identified Paulsen as the suspect. He was taken to the police department for further investigation.

While in a locked interview room, Paulsen picked up a chair and smashed it repeatedly at the heavy security door. When officers tried to calm him down, Paulsen charged an officer, throwing punches. He was subdued by three officers, then treated and released from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a minor injury.

Paulsen was booked into jail for attempted robbery and battery on a police officer.

— Lt. Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
