Review: ‘The Christmas Revels’ a Joyous Experience

Even the audience gets in on the fun of the winter solstice celebration

Preparing to attend The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Friday evening, I was having a hard time explaining it to people. Then I hit upon this description: “Picture sort of a PG version of the Renaissance Faire, but at Christmastime, onstage as an evening-long theater experience.” That at least got slow nods, as the circuits whirred in their heads to put it all together.

The Christmas Revels is performed in 10 cities across the country, centering on the same themes but interpreted to reflect different time periods and places. Produced by Susan Keller and under the stage direction of Maggie Mixsell, the Santa Barbara Revels production was set in an English medieval castle where the King, the Queen and their court gather to celebrate the longest night of the year — winter solstice.

Framing the action of the evening were impressive performances by Ed Lee as the Fool and Ken Ryals as the King.

Lee was engaging and entertaining as the Fool who ultimately saves the King with his naïve wisdom. His comic timing and mastery of physical humor made him a joy to watch. Ryals’ King, with his strong physical presence and benevolent nature, served as a commanding dramatic presence as well as jovial and welcoming host of the solstice/Christmas festivities, which was traditionally known as the Feast of Fools. As the Queen, Diane Stevenett was regal and lovely, with an angelic singing voice.

The show was filled with songs and dances of the period, some inviting audience participation. The most fulfilling of these by far was “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Audience members were brought onstage by the King and assigned gestures for the various days in the song. The audience was then asked to stand and join in, including the gestures. Young people of the Yuletide Children’s Chorus sang and danced a variety of charming songs, as well as assisting with direction on “12 Days.”

At the start of the second half, music director Nathan Kreitzer good-naturedly coached audience members in the singing of two beautiful rounds, which came later in the program. When called upon, we were grateful to have been prepared.

Those familiar with Renaissance Faires would recognize the Morris dancers, who performed an athletic dance with bells tied to their lower legs and wooden staffs in hand. While Morris dancing is traditionally done by men, this production incorporated women as well, two of whom were special guests from the San Francisco area. The dancers of the Pacific Sword Company accomplished amazing feats with interwoven swords.

A bit of fanciful frivolity was the selection of the “Lord of Misrule” from the audience. In medieval times, the tradition was that a regular member of the population was chosen to preside over the celebrations. After being escorted onstage by members of the cast, an audience member was cloaked, crowned and presented with a golden toilet plunger “scepter” while a special song was performed for her.

All was not light and carefree, however. Near the end of the first half, the King battled the Dark Knight, a towering skeleton, to represent the tradition of the King’s duty to prove himself worthy of his position. After appearing to have been bested by the foe, the King sat at the edge of the stage and sang a mournful lament before being led away by an angelic little girl. In the second half, after the King had been restored to his throne, the drama of St. George and the Dragon was re-enacted with the help of the sword dancers, as another illustration of the cycle of life, death and renewal.

Gorgeous costumes by Stacie Logue, including the King’s majestic tapestry cloak, added a rich dimension to the production.

One of the most joyful moments was when, to close the first half, performers descended into the aisles singing “The Lord of the Dance” and took audience members by the hands, inviting them to sing and dance along up the aisles to the lobby for intermission.

The dedication and energy of the performers and crew are to be commended. They embodied the spirit of the season and of the Revels’ motto: “Join us and be joyous!”

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.