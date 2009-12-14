Santa Barbara Checkpoints Yield 1 DUI Arrest

Officers check more than 300 vehicles on Foothill and Las Positas roads

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI checkpoints on Sunday on Foothill and Las Positas roads.

The purpose was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but to apprehend drivers who are unlicensed or suspended.

The following charges/arrests were made during the checkpoints:

» Driving Under the Influence (DUI): 1

» Driving without a valid driver’s license and/or suspended: 8

» Drivers evaluated for sobriety: 13

» Total vehicles towed: 9

» Vehicles towed for a 300day hold: 8

» Traffic citations: 18

» Misdemeanor arrest (non-DUI): 8

» Number of vehicles checked: 319

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Noel Rivas is a public information officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department.