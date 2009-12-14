Santa Barbara Luxury Rentals Offers Off-Season Discounts

While the holiday season can be an expensive time to travel, it’s also one of the best times to take advantage of off-season deals, especially since winter can be a slow season for vacation-home rentals.

However, when taking advantage of winter travel discounts, its important to keep in mind that many destinations have slow periods because of inclement weather or other unfavorable conditions that preclude visitors from enjoying the destination’s top attractions or activities.

“The most common reason for off-season deals is unfavorable weather conditions,” said Graham Farrar, an owner of Santa Barbara Luxury Rentals, a company that provides a variety of high-end vacation rentals in Santa Barbara. “However, Santa Barbara offers a comfortable and temperate climate year-round so you can still enjoy all the seaside city has to offer while paying less for your wintertime getaway.”

Even popular travel destinations such as Santa Barbara experience an ebb and flow of visitors with the seasons. Farrar recommends calling the Santa Barbara vacation rentals company directly to find out about off-season deals that can help significantly slash vacation costs.

Santa Barbara vacation rentals offer a great way to enjoy the winter sun on a budget. At the five-bedroom Vista Riviera, guests can take in views of the ocean and city and enjoy soaking in the private pool or relaxing in the sauna. They can also take advantage of all the amenities of a luxury hotel including pre-arrival grocery, in-room spa treatments and other concierge services.

“If you have a few extra days off from work, you’d be surprised at the last-minute travel deals you can get on airfare and accommodations during the holidays,” Farrar said. “Combine that with off-season discounts on luxury vacation homes and you’ll find that it’s actually possible to getaway and soak up the sun for less.”

— Wei Wang is a publicist.