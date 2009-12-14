Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network Receives UCSB Coastal Fund Grant

The $3,500 award will help cover stipends for interns and the cost of supplies

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network has received a $3,500 grant from the UCSB Coastal Fund.

SBWCN, a local nonprofit organization, has been assisting injured, orphaned and oiled wildlife since 1988. The network will be able to train four interns to work with native wildlife and one intern to help with Web site redesign during the winter and spring quarters.

An award of $3,500 will provide a stipend for the UCSB students and help pay for supplies. The interns will learn to work with a variety of songbirds, seabirds and small mammals. They’ll also work with staff and volunteers in educational outreach programs that help educate the public in ways to exist in harmony with wildlife in the coastal community.

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is committed to support the UCSB Coastal Fund mission to preserve, protect and enhance the terrestrial and marine habitats associated with the UCSB coastal habitat by caring for wildlife in need and sharing information with the public to help protect native wildlife.

The SBWCN Care Center, in the Fairview Shopping Center in Goleta, is open seven days a week, 365 days a year to receive songbirds, seabirds and small mammals. The Helpline is monitored 24 hours a day. The Seabird Component of the new rehabilitation facility is almost complete. SBWCN has cared for more than 53,000 animals in the last 20 years.

— Cat Weeks is executive director of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.