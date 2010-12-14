Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:45 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara to Promote 3 Students

A belt ceremony is planned for Saturday

By Lia Suzuki | December 14, 2010 | 6:06 p.m.

Three young students will be promoted in a belt ceremony at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara, 1015 Montecito St.

Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, was founded by “sensei,” or teacher Lia Suzuki, a sixth-degree black belt in aikido with nearly 30 years of experience in the martial art. Suzuki’s dojo is in the Buddhist Church on Montecito Street on Santa Barbara’s Eastside.

“It is the goal and purpose of Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara to pass down the true message of aikido and to nurture a better society by creating individuals of responsibility, compassion, judgment and character,” Suzuki said.

Suzuki said her nonprofit organization is trying to provide South Coast residents with a path toward peace. It encourages the practice of the Japanese nonviolent martial art of aikido, promoting it as a vehicle for self-improvement and spiritual growth, as well as a harmonious way to resolve everyday stress and conflict.

Suzuki received her sixth-degree black belt in aikido in January. She teaches the “art of peace” to anyone age 3 or older. The nonprofit also runs various community projects, such as its sponsorship program for low-income and at-risk children who are given the opportunity to train in aikido.

She initially became interested in aikido and trained in Boston. Suzuki is a former competitive horse rider from Pennsylvania. She planned to visit Japan for a short time in 1987 and ended up finding a job as an English teacher, getting married and returning home in 1996.

She visited Santa Barbara in 1990 and was taken with the South Coast. She taught at YMCAs in Pennsylvania for a while, and then decided to return to Santa Barbara. About that time, she reached her fourth-degree black belt.

“Kenkyukai” translates from Japanese to “research group,” Suzuki said. Her nonprofit group has grown steadily, as can be seen by its board members, advisory council volunteers and monetary sponsors.

Larry Crandell, aka “Mr. Santa Barbara,” has joined the nonprofit group’s advisory council.

Click here for more information.

— Lia Suzuki if the founder of Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 