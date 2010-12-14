Veteran Broker Launches Ventura Branch of Crowell, Weedon & Co.

During a time of economic uncertainty, a team of Ventura’s top experts in the financial services industry is proving that despite it all, there is opportunity for strategic growth and new business development. Rob Skaar, a veteran in the field, is leading the way, launching the Ventura branch of Crowell, Weedon & Co., a brokerage and money management firm with a history of more than 78 years of financial integrity in Southern California.

Crowell Weedon & Co.’s Ventura branch will be located at 5740 Ralston St., Suite 301. Crowell, Weedon’s Santa Barbara office opened earlier this year, led by branch manager Alan Griffin.

“I’m proud to be building a team which includes some of Ventura County’s most well-respected financial professionals with valued reputations, and unparalleled expertise in financial services,” Skaar said. “Our goal is to build upon our reputations in the Ventura community by continuing to make strategic investments in strong companies that meet our clients’ individual financial goals. We are strategically positioned for long-term growth with the right management, the right focus and the financial stability to compete in today’s economy.”

Skaar began his career in financial services as a banker for Wells Fargo in 1988. In 1996, he joined Smith Barney Ventura, where he served as a financial advisor until 2003, when he moved to A.G. Edwards as a financial advisor. (A.G. Edwards was later bought by Wachovia and ultimately acquired by Wells Fargo.)

Skaar served as a financial advisor for Wells Fargo until 2009, when he joined Crowell, Weedon to launch and manage the Ventura branch.

Joining Skaar at the Crowell, Weedon Ventura headquarters are Senior Vice President Howard Kreutzinger, Senior Vice President John Distad, Senior Vice President John Clay and Vice President Cheryl Gooss. Skaar’s financial team at Crowell, Weedon will be providing the company’s full range of investment strategies and services to fit clients’ personal financial goals through investments in stocks, bonds and mutual funds that pay good dividends, appreciate over time and provide long-term economic security.

Investment services include personal financial planning, fee-based investment programs, customized retirement strategies, investment advisory services, preferred and common stocks, U.S. Treasury and corporate bonds, double tax-free municipal bonds, mutual funds and money market funds, tax-deferred annuities and insurance, conservative options strategies, corporate financial services and account protection up to $10 million.

Crowell, Weedon is one of the largest independent investment firms in the Western United States, with about $8 billion in client assets. The firm has branches throughout Southern California, and has been serving as financial advisors to individuals, families and many leading businesses since 1932.

Today, three generations later, Crowell, Weedon continues this tradition with a proven record of consistent profitability. It serves the personal financial needs of its clients, building secure financial futures through long-term, balanced investing for income and appreciation. Crowell, Weedon is particularly suited to handle the needs of individual investors.

