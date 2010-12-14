Caltrans Posts Signs Urging Large Trucks Not to Take Highway 154

The move is part of talks to improve safety on the accident-prone road

The first changes to come out of Highway 154 safety discussions are large yellow signs along Highway 101 recommending that large trucks take the latter route.

Local authorities began renewed discussions after a gravel-hauling truck’s brakes malfunctioned and the truck rammed through a home on Upper State Street, killing the family of three who lived there.

“We are working to be part of a solution,” Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said. “Certainly our goal is always to have the safest possible conditions out there.”

The signs are placed just before the Highway 154 turnoffs for southbound and northbound traffic.

While they don’t represent a restriction on trucks using Highway 154, there have been murmurings of prohibiting commercial truck traffic on that route, and Third District county Supervisor Doreen Farr has long held the issue as a concern. Increased use of GPS units could contribute to more inexperienced use of Highway 154, since the devices often show the route will shave a few minutes off the destination time.

The winding road is prone to accidents, with seven fatal collisions this year by the time Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments met to discuss safety issues this summer. There were 111 crashes total, which is higher than the yearly average of 94, a third of which were DUI-related.

Truck-related collisions in the past 10 years usually are caused by unsafe speed or turning movements, according to the CHP. Braking problems also are common.

This summer, the gravel truck’s driver reported having brake problems while leaving the quarry, and ended up being unable to brake when he approached the Santa Barbara area driving southbound off Highway 154. He tore through multiple stop lights going about 45 miles per hour before maneuvering down a driveway and through the cottage at the end of it, killing two adults and a Franklin Elementary School third-grader.

