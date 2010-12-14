Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:51 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

County Fire Names Employee, Firefighter of the Year

Sandra Viola and Rob Heckman are recognized for their contributions to the department and the community

By David Sadecki | December 14, 2010 | 3:47 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced on Sunday the Employee of the Year and Firefighter of the Year for 2010. The announcement came during the department’s annual holiday party attended by firefighters, family and friends.

Chief Michael Dyer announced Sandra Viola as Employee of the Year and Capt. Rob Heckman as Firefighter of the Year.

Viola has been an employee of Santa Barbara County for 21 years, the last seven with County Fire. She is assigned to the department’s Training Division and is responsible for tracking the department’s training records, allocating training and making sure that required training is being accomplished.

Viola also was recognized for her roles in expanded dispatch, public education, human resources, and various department and public events. She also gives her time to the community by volunteering for her children’s events and fundraising opportunities, and also volunteers at election polls.

Heckman, a 13-year veteran of the department, is a member of the Urban Search and Rescue and the Water Rescue teams, and is a certified truck captain and a certified paramedic. He has served as union president for the past six years.

Heckman also has worked with the Training Division to help establish a promotional track for members of the department who wish to become leaders. He sacrifices many hours of his time for both firefighters and management in an effort help work more closely together.

He has organized many community events that consist of barbecues, fundraising events for community programs, and meeting with individuals in county government and the community. He serves as a liaison between County Fire management and the firefighters. He is a positive and helpful mentor for the department.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
